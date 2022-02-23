Drift, a contemporary chef-inspired chophouse will open in Belmont's McLean Marina this spring.

BELMONT, N.C. — A new restaurant is coming to the Mclean Marina on Lake Wylie in Belmont.

Drift will be a contemporary, chef-inspired chophouse that overlooks the lake with patios that provide a stunning view for patrons. The restaurant will include a covered upstairs area and a downstairs patio with long-range views of Lake Wylie.

A press release said the restaurant's 1,500-square foot design will reflect Gaston County's grassroots farming heritage with the leisure of modern lake living. Drift's concept was developed by the same ownership group that created The Pump House in Rock Hill, as well as Napa at Kingsley in Fort Mill.

"I think everyone who lives or does business in the extended Lake Wylie area will be very glad not to have to drive to Charlotte to enjoy an exceptional meal and dining experience," Elliott Close, one of the co-owners, said. "It's the perfect year for a celebratory lakeside restaurant like Drift on Lake Wylie to open."

Drift is projected to open in spring 2022 with a dinner-only schedule. The restaurant will add weekend lunches on a seasonal schedule.

