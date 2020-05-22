Breweries, distilleries and wineries in North Carolina will be permitted to reopen, so long as they follow the state's guidelines for restaurants in Phase 2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After days of confusion, breweries across North Carolina received clarification Friday that they will be allowed to reopen during Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan.

State officials issued guidance to brewpubs and brewery taprooms ahead of Friday's Phase 2, which began at 5 p.m. Under Phase 2, restaurants, beauty salons, barbershops and other close-contact businesses are allowed to reopen with limited capacity for social distancing. Initially, it was unclear if breweries would be allowed to open this week.

According to Section 8(A) of Governor Cooper's Executive Order, bars must remain closed. A bar is considered as "establishments that are not eating establishments or restaurants...and that are principally engaged in the business of selling alcoholic beverages for onsite consumption."