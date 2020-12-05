Phase 2 businesses in NC facing uncertainty of when they'll get to reopen

“A lot of business owners I think are scared to reopen because they don’t want a fine or to go to jail."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As more stores begin to open for Phase 1, there are still lots of businesses who are looking forward to Phase 2 — including restaurants, bars, and gyms.

Carolina Flips, a gym in Pineville, has decided to open in a different capacity.

“We’re not open to the general public, for Phase 1 we’re a day camp only for our kids," said Carolina Flips owner Angela Davis.

Davis says for now, it’s the most she’s allowed to do.

“Hopefully for Phase 2 we’ll actually be able to start reopening a little bit more,” Davis said.

Phase 2 includes the reopening of playgrounds, increasing the number of people allowed in gatherings, and the limited reopening of restaurants, bars, personal care services, and fitness centers.

The latter is something Davis is looking forward to, to bring back whatever business she can.

“Before all this had happened we had about 850 kids in the gym throughout the week," Davis said, "And we’ll be excited if we actually get see 150 of those kids once we are able to open back up.”

Phase 2 can’t happen until at least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1, and only if coronavirus impacts are still going in the right direction.

Davis says the uncertainty makes it hard for businesses to know when to prepare, and when to advertise a potential opening date.

“It is, it is," Davis said. "For us, we haven’t done that. Especially with kids, the last thing you want to do is get their hopes up and then rip it away.”

Like her day camp, Davis says the best thing businesses can do is read the executive order and see what legal ways they can reopen.

“A lot of business owners I think are scared to reopen because they don’t want a fine or to go to jail," Davis said. "That’s what they need to take the time to really go through."