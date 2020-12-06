Pineville company uses PPP to help with PPE

The company is using some PPP money and local partnerships to help fill some gaps.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A Pineville owner of a trade show display company got creative and is managing to keep her staff while giving back in a unique way during the pandemic.

"We were hoping 2020 was gonna be our year and its not anyone's year," said Lori Pope Rosso is the president of Studio Displays, the family-run business celebrating 40 years designs trade show exhibits.

"My mom and dad started the company in 1980 literally out of their garage true American story," said Rosso.

It's a story that faced a totally unexpected plot twist three months ago.

"I remember being here Friday, March 6 and I got call after call from my clients – stuff on docks at trade shows setting it up, started taking it down," she said.

She got PPP money so that she could pay the rent and still pay most of her 40 workers but with no trade shows- they didn't have anything to do.

"I was presented with the opp to do something to give back to the community and so something good," said Rosso.

A new plot twist, DuPont and Lowes teamed up to give the company fabric and tools to produce PPE gear that will be donated to area hospitals.

"Were creating these gowns and it gives my team something to do my team something to be a part of when we're figuring out where we're gonna be in the future and how we need to shift."

It's a feel-good middle chapter as they wait to rewrite their next steps.

"Were not making any profit but it's a good feeling nice to have these days," said Rosso.

They expect to start actually making the PPE gear in the next few weeks and plan and they hope to get back to trade shows next spring.