Plaza Midwood becomes a changing business scene

Business owners say they were drawn to Plaza Midwood for the foot traffic and building layout.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Plaza Midwood many beloved businesses have closed their doors or have had to set up shop elsewhere. Their vacancies are leaving room for an influx of new businesses and new entrepreneurship.

“This is my only store, and it is unique to Charlotte, "owner of Miri Nadler Cake Design, Miri Nadler said.

Nadler just opened her bakery in Plaza Midwood, selling her signature cakes, decorated with palette knives.

MORE NEWS: LoSo businesses looking to create a social district

“Every single cake is decorated by hand," Nadler said.

It's that type of care and attention to detail, that has made Plaza Midwood unique, but beloved small business have had a difficult time staying afloat these days.

Soul Gastro-lounge closed over the summer, and Charlotte Collective closed in January. The neighborhood's identity is now taking shape into something new.

“For those businesses that have left, I really hope that big business don’t come in to fill those spots, I hope that plaza Midwood stays small business oriented," Nadler said.

Nadler says as a small business, they're working with the bare bones.

“Thankfully, we’ve chosen a spot we believe we can sustain,” Nadler said.

And just down the street, a different feel. Once the Peculiar Rabbit, soon to be Eden on Pecan Avenue.

“We’re bringing something that’s completely different," assistant general manager, Amber Wells said.

The several story building will have music, themed cocktails, and serve small plates.

Wells says they were drawn to Plaza Midwood for the foot traffic and building layout. While they are bringing something new to the area, Wells say they want to embrace the old too.

“We want to make everyone feel like they’re invited,” Wells said.

Plaza Midwood is becoming a changing business scene as Charlotte continues to grow.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.