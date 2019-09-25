CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A star on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is facing tax troubles in Charlotte.

According to Notice of Federal Tax Lien, Sports ONE CLT LLC owes $236,952.51 in unpaid taxes.

Documents showed Peter Thomas, former husband of Cynthia Bailey, as the owner of Sports ONE at 521 N College St. in uptown when the taxes were left unpaid.

Thomas and Bailey came on NBC Charlotte to talk about Sports ONE back in 2014 after the grand opening.

"We came up with Sports ONE, and the first market that we wanted to introduce it was here in Charlotte," Thomas said in 2014. "And we had our grand opening last night, and it was phenomenal. It was beautiful."

Thomas described the venue as an upscale sports bar.

"It's for all the corporate people downtown, uptown Charlotte," Thomas said in the previous interview. "You know, that want to go into an environment that's conducive for their lifestyle. You know, so we introduced it last night, and it was well-received."

But since then, records showed a troubled history for the business, with the North Carolina Secretary of State administratively dissolving the Sports One CLT LLC twice in the last five years.

Then last month, the business received the federal tax lien totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Signs outside the business showed it was closed for renovations.

A post on the Sports ONE public Instagram page shows a picture of what appears to be renovation progress on Sept. 1, with a promised reopening date of Sept. 12 that has now passed.

NBC Charlotte attempted to reach Sports ONE and Thomas via multiple ways of communication but did not receive a response.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

South Carolina mail carrier shot to death on delivery route

'Miracle baby' born after six miscarriages dies after babysitter left her in hot car, parents say

Teacher carries student so she can enjoy field trip without her wheelchair