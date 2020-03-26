SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — At a time when medical resources are at a premium, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control records show only 1,265 ventilators in hospitals across the state. Of those, records show 222 are currently in use.

Coastal Carolina Hospital has zero of its five available as of Thursday and KershawHealth has just two of its eight available, according to a state survey.

In the South Carolina portions of the Charlotte viewing area, including York, Chester and Lancaster counties, hospitals have a total of 46 ventilators, according to the state survey.

State pandemic planning records show South Carolina would need 306 additional mechanical ventilators daily in the fifth week of a pandemic with a 25% attack rate.

