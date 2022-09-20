'Like a dream come true' | Charlotte businesses showcased at Presidents Cup

Cuzzo's Cuisine, What The Fries and others were selected from the NoDa and South End neighborhoods as food partners for the international golf tournament

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in the Queen City this week as the Presidents Cup tees off, bringing big business to many small local businesses.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) expects at least 200,000 visitors in the city from Tuesday to Sunday. A CRVA spokesperson says most hotels across the area are already sold out.

The hope during the golf tournament is to share a taste of Charlotte with an international crowd by partnering with several restaurants and businesses in the NoDa and South End neighborhoods to provide food for the massive event.

“This is the biggest platform Cuzzo’s Cuisine has ever been on, but evidently people in the city like our cuisine, like our food so it really is an honor like a dream come true," Cuzzo's Cuisine owner Andarrio Johnson said.

He and his team expect to feed at least one thousand people each day and the hope is that will bring a continued boost to business.

“It’s going to take us to another level," Johnson said. "It’s a market that we’ve never touched probably and it will grow our business.”

What The Fries first started as a food truck, then moved to a brick-and-mortar -- and now the international stage.

“We’re just going to do the What The Fries way that’s what we do," co-owner Gregory Williams said. "We come to impress, we try to go above and beyond with everything we do, and with the quality of our food I think it will speak for itself.”

Williams says for the Presidents Cup so far they have ordered 35 50-pound bags of potatoes. That's more than half the amount the restaurant typically uses in a week.

And even for those not actually attending the Presidents Cup Williams says he still hopes to welcome customers to the restaurant as well.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint

“For the people who don’t get into golf as much maybe they’ll migrate over here so I’m hoping for a big crowd each way," Williams said.

Yet with more people comes more traffic. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning drivers of the potential for congestion and urging using ride-share options like Uber or Lyft to help ease parking concerns.