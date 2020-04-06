Loans still available for small businesses affected by COVID-19

Mecklenburg County has approved small business loans totaling more than $3.8 million, the fund still has approximately $900,000 available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s Office of Economic Development announced that funds are still available through the COVID-19 Small Business Stabilization Loan Fund.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Information Department, currently, 171 small businesses in Mecklenburg County have been approved for loans totaling more than $3.8 million. The Fund still has approximately $900,000 available for qualified small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The county's public information department says the county and its lending partner, Carolina Small Business Development Fund, will continue to accept applications from small businesses to up to 50 employees, located in Mecklenburg County for loans of $5,000 - $35,000 with up to 10-year terms at an interest rate of 3 percent.

Funds may be used to cover the day-to-day operating expenses of the business, such as payroll costs, rent, routine real estate and equipment financing payments, utilities, or losses due to destabilizing events.

Applicants must provide: