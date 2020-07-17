Non-profit created to help females entrepreneurs stay afloat amid COVID-19

'Count Me In Revival' assists females entrepreneurs across the country that are now facing a difficult reality adapting to the changes a pandemic demands.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The future is female! You’ve heard that saying, right? Well, it’s the reality, even in the middle of a global pandemic.

The creator of 'Bring Your Daughter To Work Day', Nell Merlino, which focuses on giving young women ideas and strategies to benefit them once they enter the professional world. Now her efforts have shifted to help women that are currently running a business stay afloat and prosper amid COVID-19. This non-profit, developed from the previous, is called ‘Count Me In Revival’.

“Women are confronted with all the things that are going on with COVID, in terms of how to keep themselves and their families safe, but if they have a business, how do they also keep their employees and their customers safe,” Merlino said.

That's the reason she is here to help.

Moms do it all. They are the queen of multitasking, but there has to be someone also taking care of them, feeding them wisdom to thrive. 'Count Me In Revival' assists females entrepreneurs across the country that are now facing a difficult reality adapting to the changes a pandemic demands.

How do you shift your company and your products to meet your customer’s demands? What does that look like?

In addition to mentoring, 'Count Me In Revival' is getting ready to award 19 women with grants.

“2,000 women asked for applications and 400 completed them, and I know there are definitely women from North Carolina in that group,” said Merlino.

The winners will be announced on July 31st, 2020, but don’t go far because the team is already looking to reopen the application process for a second round. For more information, CLICK HERE.