'Our business doesn't fit there anymore' | Mooresville pizzeria to close in May

A fixture in downtown Mooresville for nearly 30 years, Pie In The Sky Pizza's owners said they're being forced to vacate for "more upscale" businesses.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The owners of Mooresville restaurant Pie In The Sky Pizza announced they are being forced out of their building due to renovations for "more upscale" businesses.

Pie In The Sky has been a staple of downtown Mooresville for nearly 36 years. The announcement was made on the restaurant's social media pages Thursday.

"It has been the honor of our lives to become a part of each and every one of your families," the owners said in a statement. "The building we are in is being renovated to be more upscale ... and our business doesn't fit there anymore."

The owners of Pie In The Sky said they hoped to have a new location secured before being given notice to vacate the property but that didn't happen. The restaurant will be open in its current location along Main Street until May 22.

Tim Whitener opened Pie In The Sky in 1986 with friends and family. His wife, Tammy, joined him at the restaurant in 1998. Comments of support for Pie In The Sky poured in on social media, including NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"I hope they land on their feet so somebody I can show my daughters to the best pizza in town," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

This is the hardest thing I’ve ever written. I’ve spent my entire 23 years of life at this restaurant. I’ve watched my... Posted by Pie In The Sky Pizza on Thursday, March 24, 2022

"I regret that the best place to eat in downtown Mooresville will be gone," wrote Cotton Ketchie. "Such great memories we have made there and the friendship that has been forged by your family and us regular folks will live on and we will follow you wherever you go."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts