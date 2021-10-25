'We heeded the warnings' | How some local businesses avoided the supply chain issues

If you can't find what you want, or the orders are backlogged, shop local instead. Smaller businesses often use local artists which can avoid supply chain issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With growing supply chain issues, people are being told to shop early this holiday season. Big box stores are having trouble stocking shelves, but one type of business not as affected are smaller businesses and boutiques because they are typically using locally made products, artists and vendors.

If you're heading out to do your shopping, you might want to try local gems like The Market. The unique boutique is in Fort Mill, South Carolina, on Highway 160, and they’re open and the shelves are full of products.

“But, for the most part, everything came in during the summer," Kathy Duggan, the owner-operator of The Market, said. "We heeded the warnings about supply chain issues, so we were lucky."

Duggan realized she needed to think ahead for this shopping season once she heard the warnings of supply chain issues.

“So, I started accepting Christmas merchandise in May, and I had to rent storage units," Duggan shared. "I have everything ready to put out for Christmas, and it’s stored, tagged and ready to go."

Plenty of locally owned boutiques offer what some of the big box stores can’t right now: Products on the shelves.

“If you go into stores, I think probably for the time for a lot of Americans, you can see empty shelves in stores, and that is a direct result of these supply chain difficulties,” Chandra Steele from PCMag said.

Outside of The Market, holiday products will hit the shelves in a few weeks. If you want to shop local but don't want to drive around town for days, see what small businesses operate solely online with no storefront.

There are lots of boutique stores and websites in the Charlotte area and beyond that offer locally made goods perfect for gift-giving this holiday season, everything from handmade fall and holiday ornaments to chunky knit blankets, to wine glasses, to handmade candles.

Stores are offering deals ahead of the holidays to drive demand. Small Business Saturday -- which is on Nov. 27 -- will be huge this year because these are the stores that can compete with the big box stores on a different level in 2021, and they offer unique gifts you’re not going to find elsewhere.