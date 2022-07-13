Small businesses thriving in downtown Kannapolis

Businesses, including Eat Cakes Bakery and Old Armor Beer Company, are thriving despite opening up during the pandemic.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — North Carolina, ranked America's No. 1 state for business by CNBC, offers major tax breaks to tech companies like Apple to expand. Small business growth is also happening across the state, including Kannapolis.

The West Avenue District is a part of a revitalized project to bring the downtown area back to life.

Local Patriot Roasting Company already has a love story to tell after a man proposed to his girlfriend at the coffee shop.

The newest business to the West Avenue District is veteran-owned Cannon Honey Mill, which focuses on honey products by Savannah Bee Company. Chris Overcash, the owner of the shop, said they are off to a good start and have reached their projections for the month during the shop's first weekend.

