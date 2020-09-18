Summit Seltzer opens in Charlotte

It's the first of its kind in Charlotte and the only seltzery on the east coast.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summit Seltzer opened its doors for the first time Friday. Located just outside of Uptown on Thrift Street, it's one of the most anticipated openings in the past several months.

Summit's owners planned to open the doors earlier this year but the pandemic pushed those plans back.

"Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches. And stick with your support team," said owner Kristen Cagney.

Despite a change in opening date, the owner's didn't budge when it came to quality products. The seltzer is freshly made and gluten free.

"It tastes delicious," said Cagney. "And all of the craft seltzer is made right here on site!"

Summit Seltzer also a good atmosphere. From custom wood tables and chairs made right here in Charlotte to a place to hang your purse or USB ports for your phone.