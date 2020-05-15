South Carolina businesses 'fully booked' ahead of Monday's reopening

Some salons and spas say their phones have been ringing off the hook since Governor McMaster announced close-contact businesses could reopen next week.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Some South Carolina businesses say they’re already "fully booked" ahead of Monday’s reopening of close-contact businesses.

Monday, businesses including gyms, massage therapy places, tattoo parlors, pools and hair and nail salons will be allowed to reopen.

“We’ve been planning for it for a while, so just trying to get everything in place and phones been ringing off the hook so we’re excited,” said Robert Schaff, co-owner of the Sanctuary Massage and Facial Spa in Fort Mill.

Schaff says the spa is nearly booked for all of next week, and says when they reopen Monday, new safety protocols will be in place. For example, all clients will book appointments online and be required to fill out a new online health history intake form before they arrive.

Upon arrival, Schaff says instead of coming inside to wait in the waiting room, clients must remain in their car until texted by their therapist that it’s safe to enter. Schaff says everyone who enters, including staff will also be screened for fevers and asked to wash their hands.

“We also have new plastic covers for all the tables that are able to be wiped down and cleaned between every session,” he said.

With new cleaning protocols and elevated risk, the spa says they will also be raising their prices.

At the nearby QT nail bar, new clear safety shields have been installed at nail counters and pedicure stations, separating the client and nail technician. “We only take appointments and between each customer we have to wait for two minutes for all the disinfectant to work,” said owner Judy Lee.

Lee says the salon has been closed for nearly eight weeks and while it’s been hard on her and her staff, she says she has mixed emotions on reopening.

“Excited, scared, nervous. We’re excited to get back to normalcy somewhat, but we’re also scared being here with the public,” she says.

The public, however, appears to be eager to return. Lee says they’re already fully booked for the coming week.

“Right after the governor announcement my phone has been ringing off the hook,” Lee said.

With South Carolina continuing to lift restrictions, how is it affecting the number of coronavirus cases?

Data from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows a slight decline in coronavirus cases over the last three weeks, dropping from 1,123 cases April 25 to 1,082 the week of May 2, and then down to 1,031 cases the week of May 9.

The next set of data expected to be released May 16.