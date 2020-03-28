CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump signs the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill. It would speed up relief efforts across our economy.

The aid helping businesses and individuals get through this uncertain time.

The freeze on American life has paralyzed restaurants.

"I had to let 85 people go" Jeff Tonidandel said.

He now has ten employees. He owns Haberdish, Crepe Cellar, Pourhouse, and Reigning Doughnuts.

Now, help is on the way. The Stimulus package will impact local restaurants. They'll be able to apply for loans that don't have to be repaid if the money is used to pay workers or pay the rent or mortgage.

"We can make people whole in the next few weeks" Tonidandel said.

They'll also be able to apply for emergency grants to cover immediate operating costs.

"were going to have enough money to open, that's, that's tremendous," Tonidandel said.

Lawmakers hoping to roll these out in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Haberdish offering take out. Tonidandel is eager to get back to normal as soon as possible. You can order online and pick up on the patio.

They also launched a "pop up" concept called Bring the Queen that combines menu items from Crepe Cellar and Growlers Pourhouse. That menu is on www.bringthequeen.com, pick up is at the Crepe Cellar window.

"Minor set back, a little pause, a delay here but hopefully well make the best of it and spend a lot of time together," Tonidandel said.

Tonidandel plans on opening a fourth restaurant in the near future.