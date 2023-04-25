Two exclusive fashion brands coming to Charlotte

alice + olivia and Jenni Kayne will make their debut this fall at Phillips Place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phillips Place is welcoming two more high-end fashion brands, alice + olivia and Jenni Kayne, set to open this fall.

While on the quest for perfect pants, Stacey Bendet found alice + olivia. This brand is a Hollywood favorite among celebrities including Beyoncé, Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, and others. This will be the company's first location in North Carolina.

alice + olivia are slated to open this September between 800°Woodfired Kitchen and Granville.

“As Charlotte’s premier shopping destination, Phillips Place is excited to announce the additions of alice + olivia and Jenni Kayne to our exclusive offerings in the market.” President of Highland Park Village, Ray Washburne said.

Jenni Kayne is a California lifestyle brand that inspires women to live well every day through effortless essentials without sacrificing style or comfort. The Phillips Place store will have a variety of apparel and home goods and the brand’s newly launched beauty and skincare line, Oak Essentials.

Jenni Kayne will open early fall between Granville and NIC+ZOE.

Jenni Kayne Chief Operating Officer Lauren Holmes, is excited about the advancement.

"Charlotte has been such an invaluable market for us for several years now, and we’re so excited to have finally found the perfect fit for a permanent Jenni Kayne location. We’re thrilled to be entering the market alongside some of our favorite brands in Phillips Place, and we look forward to working in tandem with them to continue to grow a premier shopping destination for the Charlotte customer.” Kayne said.

These two brands will join NYC-based Veronica Beard. The Phillips Place boutique is the first standalone Veronica Beard store in North Carolina, and it's first store in the Charlotte market. It's currently being decorated by interior designer Carolina de Neufville.

Veronica Beard is slated to open this May.

Since its opening in 1997, Phillips Place has been Charlotte’s "first true mixed-use development", officials said.

"While Phillips Place continues to celebrate local retailers and tenants, these new additions will provide an elevated shopping experience that has proven to be successful within the Charlotte market." officials said.

Phillips Place plans to have more exciting announcements and opening dates to share in the coming months.

