It's here! Wawa breaks ground on first North Carolina store

Wawa, the beloved convenience store chain with an enthusiastic following, is opening its first North Carolina store. But it's a long ride from Charlotte.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Wawa, a popular Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience stores with an enthusiastic following, is opening its first North Carolina store.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday morning in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks, nearly 400 miles from Charlotte.

Other locations are planned for other NC cities, including Wilmington, meaning Wawa could soon expand through the state.

The new store is expected to open next year.

As part of the groundbreaking, Wawa donated $3,000 to Special Olympics NC. The company plans to be a regular supporter.

"Wawa has been a longstanding partner of Special Olympics in six states and DC so we are thrilled they will bring their dedication and support of Special Olympics to our athletes in North Carolina!," said Keith Fishburne, president and CEO of the non-profit. "Having Wawa as a new partner will help Special Olympics in North Carolina expand our sports competitions and trainings, young athletes, healthy community, and unified champion schools programs.”

