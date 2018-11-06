CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s finally here.

The new Whole Foods Market in uptown will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday as part of the all-new Stonewall Station development. If you can believe it, the store is uptown's first-ever full-size grocery store. But there’s another reason you should get in line early for the grand opening, which has been anticipated since construction began in January 2016.

Since 2003, uptown shoppers have only had one choice, the Harris Teeter on 6th Street.

"I shop at Harris Teeter a lot and I was just saying the cauliflowers are like $4 there," said one shopper. "This is nice, they're only like 99 cents here."

And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get even bigger savings at Whole Foods. The online retail giant is extending its Prime membership benefits to Whole Foods locations in 10 states, including North Carolina. Customers can save up to 10 percent off sale items throughout the store.

The first 500 customers in line at Wednesday's grand opening will receive a gift card valued between $5-$50 and one lucky person will get a $500 card. You'll also receive a free pastry and coffee while you wait. Once doors open, enjoy a number of cooking displays and product samples throughout the store.

The uptown location, which is directly across from the Charlotte Convention Center and NASCAR Hall of Fame on East Stonewall Street, will have a coffee bar, a wine and beer bar with six brews on tap, as well as burrito, sushi and sandwich stations in the 36,000-square foot layout. These are in addition to the standard Whole Foods affair, including their hot and cold bars.

