CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s finally here.

The new Whole Foods Market in uptown will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday as part of the all-new Stonewall Station development. But there’s a reason you should try to get in line for a grocery store opening.

The first 500 customers in line at the opening will receive a gift card valued between $5-$50 and one lucky person will get a $500 card. You'll also receive a free pastry and coffee while you wait. Once doors open, enjoy a number of cooking displays and product samples throughout the store.

The uptown location, which is directly across from the Charlotte Convention Center and NASCAR Hall of Fame on East Stonewall Street, will have a coffee bar, a wine and beer bar with six brews on tap, as well as burrito, sushi and sandwich stations in the 36,000-square foot layout. These are in addition to the standard Whole Foods affair, including their hot and cold bars.

Click here to register for the official grand opening.





© 2018 WCNC