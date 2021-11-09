Since the pandemic began, it seems like there’s always some item that’s out of stock. So can stocking up save your sanity and your wallet?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ever since the pandemic began, it seems like there’s always some item that’s out of stock at stores across the country.

It all started with toilet paper when people were stocking up in the spring of 2020. Keeping things in stock at your home can definitely save you from the stress of having to find them later.

“I think it can definitely be beneficial for folks to stock up, not necessarily in the way that we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, you know, clearing off the toilet paper aisles, but you know, it's just one to save yourself an extra trip here and there. If you have a supply at home, you know, you don't need to go to the grocery store or the or the big box store as often, and if things just start to run out, it's good to have a little supply of your own,” Kamaron McNair, staff writer for MagnifyMoney, said.

But can buying in bulk actually save you money?

Magnifymoney researchers looked at 20 common products like freezer bags, peanut butter, waffles, dishwasher pods, and more to see if you can save by buying in bulk.

“We found across the products we analyze about people can save about 25% if they buy the bulk version,” McNair said.

They found batteries can save you the most. In their research, they found an eight-count pack of Duracell AA batteries costs 93 cents a battery. However, if you buy in bulk and get a 40-count pack, it’s about 45 cents a battery. That’s a saving of 52%.

The one item they found that didn’t really save you money, was toilet paper. Their research found whether you buy 12 or 24 rolls of Seventh Generation toilet paper, you’re still paying the same price, even from different retailers.

While bulk purchases save money, they aren’t always practical. McNair said if you’re not going to get through an item before it expires, don’t worry about buying it in bulk.

“If you're somebody who doesn't eat a lot of mayonnaise, but you see like the bulk pricing is more affordable, it still might not be the best bet for you, because you're going to lose that money if it goes bad before you can use it,” McNair said.

Experts say no matter if you’re buying single items or in bulk, try and do some price comparisons.

“If it's something that you're making routine purchases, I think absolutely, you should check, check around and see if there is a way to get that product, you know, cheaper somewhere, or more easily,” McNair said.

