Carolinians continue to have claim troubles with DES

Roughly 3,000 people are working with DES to help resolve claims for people applying.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 1.2 million North Carolinians have applied for unemployment. Many have been paid, and many have not.

Roughly 3,000 people are working with DES to help resolve claims for people applying.

Carol O’Reilly had been waiting for five months.

“They were sensitive, but never could answer why we were pending month after month after month,” O’Reilly said.

It’s a story heard often: The money is on its way, but then a snag.

Long waits, with money getting tight. WCNC Defenders received O’Reilly’s email and once again, and WCNC emailed DES in Raleigh.

The WCNC Defenders were able to break through and unclog. It’s a system that is still overwhelmed by weekly claims. Almost 25,000 people are still waiting in North Carolina.

“I don’t know what magic button you pushed over there, because I was losing patience, just ask my husband. Thank you, its been wonderful,” O’Reilly said.