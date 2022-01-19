x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cars

Manufacturing, shipping issues could delay auto repairs for months

Workers at Precision Collision Repair Center in Wake Forest said they let their customers know quickly about potential delays.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Vehicles sometimes need repairs. It could be a dent, a smashed window, or that one missing part.

But in some cases making those repairs could take months because of a combination of manufacturing and shipping delays.

Workers at Precision Collision Repair Center in Wake Forest said they let their customers know quickly about potential delays.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

"We try to educate the customer upfront what’s going on and what we are dealing with," said Stacy Braswell. "In the end, our hands are so tied."

Around the Triangle no shop is immune.

The staff at Tech Craft Auto Body and Collision gave WRAL News an example of a delay they’ve seen recently.

Click here to continue reading on WRAL.com.

RELATED: 'We don't charge anything, it's just a matter of helping people out' | Tri-State 4X4 helping drivers stuck in snow

RELATED: Despite COVID and possible delays, people still ready to travel in 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter  

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.   

In Other News

Auto repairs now backed up for months