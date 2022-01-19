Manufacturing, shipping issues could delay auto repairs for months

Workers at Precision Collision Repair Center in Wake Forest said they let their customers know quickly about potential delays.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Vehicles sometimes need repairs. It could be a dent, a smashed window, or that one missing part.

But in some cases making those repairs could take months because of a combination of manufacturing and shipping delays.

Workers at Precision Collision Repair Center in Wake Forest said they let their customers know quickly about potential delays.

"We try to educate the customer upfront what’s going on and what we are dealing with," said Stacy Braswell. "In the end, our hands are so tied."

Around the Triangle no shop is immune.

The staff at Tech Craft Auto Body and Collision gave WRAL News an example of a delay they’ve seen recently.

