Look at the great deals you can score this week with RetailMeNot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is here and that means cashback deals for shoppers getting a head start on their holiday wish lists.

If you start your shopping this week, there are some good deals out there you should know about using the shopping app RetailMeNot. The popular coupon site has launched its own shopping holiday to compete with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's called "Cash Back Day" and it runs on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, with over 1,000 deals offered exclusively to account holders.

The National Retail Federation says U.S. holiday spending on gifts has exceeded the prior year every year since 1997. If that holds true this year, the average American can expect to pay around $1,000 in total.

The holiday shopping crunch is on, with millions of people spending billions of dollars. In 2019 alone, Americans spent roughly $729 billion during the holidays. So how can you save?

Look for deals that put money back in your pocket.

"This is the year where things are going to cost more and that might push people to spend more on expensive options because that cheaper option isn't there," RetailMeNot blogger Kristin McGrath said.

If there's one thing McGrath knows, it's spending and how to get the most bang for your buck. You can create an account with RetailMeNot that gives you cash back at select retailers.

"That cash back can be redeemed by sites like Venmo and Paypal," McGrath said. "Some of these offers are up to 20% back."

So what stores are we talking about? Some major names are involved, like Cabela's, Bass Pro Shops, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Bloomingdale's, Old Navy and Gap are just a few. The average savings per item can be near $20.

Saving money on these items is a great way to offset higher food and gas prices. Customers can get 20% cash back from Adidas, 15% from Bass Pro Shops, and up to 20% back from Ugg and Urban Outfitters.

Remember, to be eligible for these deals, you must have an account with RetailMeNot. The extra savings are available on Thursday, Nov. 4, and Friday, Nov. 5. Click here to learn more about the special sales event.