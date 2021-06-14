CATS, Transit Management of Charlotte hiring bus operators

All bus operations staff receive paid training, full benefits, a retirement/pension plan, competitive wages and career advancement opportunities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Transit Management of Charlotte (TMOC), CATS’ fixed-route bus operations contractor, is currently hiring qualified bus operators.

Selected candidates will be asked to participate in an extensive seven-week training program. New operators will learn best-in-class safety methods, customer service skills, and will receive over 80 hours of on-road experience. Upon completion of training, new employees will earn over $17 an hour.

Transit Management of Charlotte is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All bus operations staff receive paid training, full benefits, a retirement/pension plan, competitive wages and career advancement opportunities.

Interested candidates should visit RideTransit.org to apply.