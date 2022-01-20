Charlotte airport misses out on big federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Charlotte Douglas is one of the most traveled airports in the country, but lags behind dozens of other airports when it comes to cargo. That costs CLT federal money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport was the sixth most traveled airport in the country in 2020 but received the least money per capita from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of the 50 busiest airports, a WCNC Charlotte investigation found.

Breaking down the funding

The funding formula considered each airport's number of passengers in 2019 and its cargo load from that year. CLT lagged behind dozens of others in that category. Charlotte Douglas ranked 37th in landed cargo pounds in 2019 and 36th in 2020, according to FAA data.

CLT will receive roughly $215 million in infrastructure grants over the next five years, including $43 million in 2022. The total dollars CLT will receive this year alone is the 11th highest in the country. The airport was home to the 11th most travelers in 2019.

"We can share the additional funding is exciting, as are the opportunities that come with it," an airport spokesperson said in response to WCNC Charlotte's questions. "In the coming weeks, we will continue to study the allocated funding, along with the guidance for usage."

The airport drops to $50 per passenger when you take into account the most recent boarding numbers from 2020. CLT also remains near the bottom per capita when you consider the 2019 enplanement numbers.

Response from city leaders

WCNC Charlotte shared those findings with Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, who chairs Charlotte's Transportation, Planning and Environment Committee.

"...when considering CLT's allocation based on 2019 passenger and cargo data, we are actually very pleased with the amount of money allocated for our airport through the infrastructure bill," Aviation Director Haley Gentry told Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt in an email. "As far as how we will use the money, there is very strict guidance we must follow. We are limited to using the funding for airfield capacity, safety, and security projects; as well as limited 'public' area terminal development. It's also of note, CLT has been one of the fastest recovering airports in the country, thanks to the strength of the hub and the focus on CLT by American Airlines to quickly increase operations here. Of course, that is great news, too."

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the amounts each airport would receive in December.

"The law sets the amount of funding for each airport based on a formula that takes into account number of passengers, amount of cargo and other benefits the airport provides to its community," the agency said.

Rep. Alma Adams (D), NC-12, first announced CLT's funding allotment in December. She shared her thoughts in regards to WCNC Charlotte's findings Thursday.

“I was proud to cast my vote for President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which will deliver almost a quarter-billion dollars to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport," Rep. Adams said in a statement. "That funding will be important for the Destination CLT capital improvement plan to modernize our airport and maintain our status as one of the nation’s most important airline hubs. Additionally, in the coming years the airport’s intermodal hub will be even more important since cargo traffic as well as passenger traffic factors in to federal funding formulas. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is an economic driver for our city and our regions, so I will continue to fight to keep CLT moving.”

Airport improvements are just one of many projects the City of Charlotte hopes infrastructure grants will help cover. A new member of Charlotte's Transportation, Planning and Environment Committee, City Councilmember Malcolm Graham said he is eager to learn about all the projects Charlotte will be able to fund with infrastructure money.

"Those dollars that we receive from the federal government, it's needed. It's a necessity," Graham said. "I support the infrastructure plan and I can't wait to kind of find out the details of it now. Obviously, we know infrastructure, so now what are the specifics, what are the details, what is the impact?"

