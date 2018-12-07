CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to overwhelming response, Build-A-Bear has announced on their website that lines for their Pay Your Age Day Event have been closed.

Hundreds of people lined up early at malls across the country, including Charlotte, for the DIY toy store's one-day-only "Pay Your Age Day" event, which allowed customers to pay the dollar amount of their age to stuff their own plush toy. Some stores began handing out $15 vouchers for customers who were turned away Thursday morning.

Everything in the store, including licensed characters from television shows and movies, is available at the special price. Outfits and accessories are not included in the deal, but with the great savings, why not take advantage and glam up your bear?

Concord Mills Mall tweeted that the lines are being limited by police due to "unprecedented response" from Build-A-Bear customers.

Based on unprecedented response to the Pay Your Age Day, we have longer than expected lines & large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines due to safety concerns. Build A Bear is working to address the situation, & will be reaching out to our guests soon. pic.twitter.com/nJYy6pu1KZ — Concord Mills (@ConcordMillsNC) July 12, 2018

Older folks can also take advantage of this deal. Customers can pay the dollar price of their child's age for a plush as well. The offer is valid for one toy per customer present in store.

Even customers without children are welcome to participate in the event. Prices for their toys will be capped at $29 for the day. "On July 12 only, none of our U.S./Canada in-store guests will be a day over 29 years old," Build-A-Bear said in a press release.

