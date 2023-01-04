Side hustle city: Charlotte among best US metros for starting a side gig

From business-friendly tax rates to greater accessibility, Charlotte is the No. 28 U.S. city for starting a side hustle, according to a recent study.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If one of your new year's resolutions is to start a side gig for extra money, you're in luck. A recent study found Charlotte is among the top U.S. cities to start a side hustle.

LLC.org analyzed key factors across 170 cities before ranking its top 30, with Charlotte coming in at No. 28 overall.

Researchers examined the following equally weighted metrics for the study, including side hustle affordability (LLC filing fees and income tax rates), flexibility to start a side hustle (percent of residents working from home, average weekly working hours and average commute time), economic environment and accessibility factors (residents with broadband internet and smartphone ownership).

The Queen City made the list due to its "flexibility for side hustlers, affordability and accessibility" to start a side gig, the study says. More than one-third (34.6%) of residents work from home, which creates flexibility for those looking to start a side job. In addition to that, Charlotte has an affordable LLC filing fee of $125 and most residents have broadband internet access and own smartphones (93% and 94%, respectively).

Raleigh and Durham also made the list, coming in at No. 9 and No. 14. Salt Lake City was No. 1 overall, followed by Gilbert, Arizona, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Madison, Wisconsin.

