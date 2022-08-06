Charlotte brow bar owner looks for renewed boost for Black-owned businesses during grand opening

Business owner Kejuana Ford is originally from Ohio where she first started her business but later decided to relocate to the Queen City instead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Brows by Keke Brow Spa, beauty is boss. It's a one-stop shop to get all you may need to look and feel your best.

"Basically all beauty enhancements for the face. brow lamination, brow tinting, micro shading. We also offer teeth whitening and facials as well,” Kejuana Ford, owner of Brows by Keke Brow Spa, said.

Ford is originally from Ohio where she first started her business but later decided to relocate to the Queen City instead.

"I got to a point when I was unfulfilled, I said I wanted something new, I wanted something more. I wanted to be in a different space, so I said 'let’s try Charlotte,'” Ford said.

And she’s not alone.

According to a recent report by LendingTree, Charlotte ranks third as the best place in the country to start a business.

But Ford says her brow bar isn’t just like any other business. Instead, it’s one that seeks to be unique.

"Everything down to the products I use it’s all-natural,” she explained. "Here we have the right color for all skin types so that’s why I feel like it sets us apart from other businesses as well."

On top of being Black-owned and woman-owned, ford says she recognizes the struggles minority small businesses often face.

At the height of the pandemic, a Bloomberg report showed that 41% of Black businesses shut down.

Now, as Brows by Keke celebrates its grand opening the brow bar is also looking for a renewed boost in business along with continued support.

"I think it’s very important because we are the ones pouring back into our community and we need you guys to pour back into us as well," Ford said.

Brows by Keke is located at 610 W Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.

