Charlotte business receives financial assistance through the end of the pandemic

Yelp recorded nearly 100,000 businesses permanently closed as of September. So in response to this crippling reality, Barstool Sports created a fund to help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local businesses are the heartbeat of our cities and country. Millions have taken a huge hit during this pandemic.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, started a movement last week. He launched a fund to put an end to as many closures as possible, not knowing then, how many people they would get to assist.

Since that idea was birthed, the Barstool Fund has now exceeded $12 million in donations from people all over. Per Portnoy, thousands of small business owners (or their friends/family) have submitted applications with videos that share the story of the company. From there the team at Barstool, which has nearly averted all other duties to solely rolling this effort out successfully, chooses businesses to be the recipients of the millions of dollars in donations received.

Every dollar counts. Donate if you can. At 4 on @wcnc, you'll hear how this fund that started last week is literally saving lives and small businesses across the country & here at home.

Portnoy is seen FaceTiming the business owners, some of whom have run their restaurants, retail stores, etc. for decades. There's immediate tears, silence, screams of joy and hope because help financially is finally on the way. As well as a promise to stand with them until this pandemic is over.

Sherille Barber, is the owner and lead clinician at Barber Therapy & Associates. She was selected Sunday as a recipient of the Barstool Fund.

“Because of the dynamic of the pandemic, we saw a significant rise in the number of folks seeking out mental health treatment but then we also saw a decline with employment and benefits," Barber said. "So although the number of people that needed it when up, their ability to pay went down."

After 13 years of never turning someone who needed help away, help is finally here for her. She is dedicated to helping our community with offices in West Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill. Barber has managed to continue offering services even to those with $0 to offer in return, pay all employees and three rents.

She told WCNC Charlotte that January was looking bleak, so she had nothing to lose but apply. Her application went in Saturday, was chosen Sunday and Wednesday funding hit her accounts.

“And I pay my employees on Wednesday," Barber added! "I was able to pay everybody and submitted my rent." Look at God, look at Portnoy she told WCNC Charlotte.