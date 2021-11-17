Charlotte businesses banking on the holidays to save their bottom line

Business owners say with all of the uncertainties of the past two years, a holiday boost is much-needed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area businesses say they are banking on the holidays to save them this year more than in years past. Between supply chain issues, staffing shortages, and a year that wasn’t quite the return to normal we’d all hoped, business owners say the next few weeks could be boom or bust.

Most retailers rely on the holidays to make a profit, but local businesses have said this year, in some cases, they need the holidays just to break even.

Jami Svay just celebrated a year in business at Huntersville’s Idolize Brows and Beauty.

"It's just been trying to jump after one hoop, after one hoop and keep our doors open every day," she said.

She said she knew last year would be hard to make a profit but never expected the hurdles 2021 would bring.

"Getting goods -- things that would be so normal -- is like pulling teeth trying to get gloves masks, hand sanitizer not to mention all of those things have gone up in price," Svay said.

Michelle Castelloe, a former buyer for Anthropologie, opened two new boutiques this year: a new Matthew's location of Moxie Mercantile and a sister store Betty’s, and she's facing similar issues.

"Of course it's been stressful were still in pandemic and then there’s the supply chain, just another crazy..." Castelloe said. "Who knew I wouldn’t be able to get hangers for six months?"

Both women say the next few weeks are crucial to their bottom line.

"I'm definitely banking on the holidays – they always put us over the top," Castelloe said.

Svay said after the way the year started, it would certainly be a gift to have holiday profit.

"We had a slow beginning of the year," Svay said. "It would be a good year by the hairs of my chinny, chin, chin it would be!"