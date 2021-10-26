x
Money

Charlotte City Council votes to approve $60 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars

Charlotte was given $60 million in May. Councilmembers finally voted where it will be allocated.
Credit: mandritoiu - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During their fall strategy meeting, Charlotte's City Council tackled how to spend $60 million the city was granted from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The money is broken down into three different sections:

  • $17 million to Housing
  • $16 million to Workforce Development and Employment 
  • $27 million to Community Vitality
Credit: City of Charlotte

Of those council members attending the retreat, only Republican Tariq Bokhari voted no. 

"I don't necessarily agree with the allocations based on the need," Bokhari  said. "When I see small business with $5 million in it,  when right now the most critical thing in our community is the 10,000-plus small businesses that provide 60% of the workforce in the community are the ones that are struggling the most right now."

The second round of money will come in May of 2022.

