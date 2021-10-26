Charlotte was given $60 million in May. Councilmembers finally voted where it will be allocated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During their fall strategy meeting, Charlotte's City Council tackled how to spend $60 million the city was granted from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The money is broken down into three different sections:

$17 million to Housing

$16 million to Workforce Development and Employment

$27 million to Community Vitality

Of those council members attending the retreat, only Republican Tariq Bokhari voted no.

"I don't necessarily agree with the allocations based on the need," Bokhari said. "When I see small business with $5 million in it, when right now the most critical thing in our community is the 10,000-plus small businesses that provide 60% of the workforce in the community are the ones that are struggling the most right now."

The second round of money will come in May of 2022.

