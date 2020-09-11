Charlotte City Council to vote on future of Eastland Mall site

The headquarters for Charlotte's new Major League Soccer team are no longer part of the plan, instead there are plans for an MLS Elite Academy headquarters there.

Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on the future of the former Eastland Mall site Monday.

According to the agenda for the council meeting, City Council will vote whether to move forward on agreements with Crosland Southeast, LLC, the developer on the project.

It will also decide whether to move forward on agreements with Tepper Sports and Entertainment regarding its role in the Eastland Mall redevelopment and improvements to Bank of America Stadium.

The Charlotte FC MLS headquarters were originally part of the plan for Eastland, but that is no longer the case. Instead, the plan now includes the Charlotte FC Elite Academy headquarters.

The academy will include training, tournaments, and camps. It will also be a place for Charlotte FC, international clubs, and national teams to hold open practices. The academy will allow for community use of the fields, in addition to camps, clinics, festivals, and other events operated by Tepper Sports.

The overall site plan is also expected to include affordable housing, a full-service grocer, and retail shops.

According to the council meeting agenda, City Council originally agreed to the concept that up to $110 million of Hospitality Funds could be spent to develop an MLS facility at the Eastland Mall site, make improvements to Bank of America Stadium, and the development of a long term vision and strategy for a district in Uptown that retained MLS and National Football League in Charlotte for the long term.

Due to the economic disruption and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued interest in building a partnership that benefits multiple parts of the City of Charlotte for both MLS and NFL, Tepper Sports and Entertainment and the city proposed to modify the partnership, according to the agenda.

The City of Charlotte's agreement with Tepper Sports and Entertainment for these expenses is down to $35 million in Hospitality Funds if City Council moves forward with the project.

Melvin Tuitt said he grew up going to Eastland Mall and would like to see a development that serves the community.

Watch the Nov. 9, 2020, #CLTCC business meeting at 4 p.m.



On the agenda:



Eastland Mall redevelopment

Corridors of Opportunity grants

NOAH pilot program at Lake Mist

Conclusion of Tryon Street Pilot Plaza



FULL AGENDA » https://t.co/ZskdOdxnRc pic.twitter.com/wbqTlK4TBQ — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) November 9, 2020

“Now that I have kids now, something more for the youth,” Tuitt said. “I mean, preparing them for the future right now, you know, so we don’t fall into a crisis as we did here just recently of this year. Something that’s going to mold them, give them a better outlook on life itself.”

However, the Housing Justice Coalition is demanding that the City Council vote no on the agreement with Crosland Southeast and the agreement with Tepper Sports.