Charlotte city leaders to formally approve new budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders are expected to formally approve next year's budget, which could impact your wallet.

The $2.7 billion budget sets aside money for some of the city's top priorities like cutting down on violent crime and funding the arts.

But you will notice some small changes on some of your bills.

In the upcoming budget for 20-22, the police department would get a $10 million increase to $300 million in the budget to pay for salaries increases and also to hire six more members of its crisis response members.

CRT are trained to help officers when they deal with people who may have mental issues.

Funding for Arts and Culture would also increase from $3.2 to $6 million a year.

But that part of the budget has been controversial because that money will no longer be managed by the city's arts and science council.

Instead decisions will be made by a new board led by everyday citizens and people appointed from the private sector.

Another area that had some raised eyebrows, include pay raises for the council and Mayor Lyles.

