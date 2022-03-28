'I can't afford to live in Charlotte' | City workers demand higher pay in plea to city leaders

They are the people who empty your trash, keep our city clean and provide water to your house. Now, they just want to be paid their worth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city workers are demanding higher pay, arguing they don't make a living wage in a city where the cost of living continues to go up.

The people who pick up your trash, drive your bus, or provide clean water to your family are asking to be paid for their worth.

On Monday night, they told Charlotte City Council they are frustrated and just want a living wage.

"We work hard to take care of the city, all we ask is for you to look out for us," Rory Pegram, a solid waste worker in Uptown, said.

Pegram and dozens of other city service workers protested on sidewalks on their way to the government center ahead of Monday's meeting, where they told city leaders they would like a 10% raise.

"People coming from out of town saying this city looks great, I get compliments but I go home sad because I can't afford to live in Charlotte," Pegram.

City workers said with today's inflation and cost of living, they aren't getting paid for the work they do.

He said he makes $1,800 a month and can only afford to live in a hotel.

"I'm tired of just surviving," Pegram said. "I want to live. All you up here are living good. And some of you are living well. I'm struggling."

The union that represents these city workers said 75% of them cannot afford to live in the city they serve. They'd like to see the increase in pay included in the next budget that the city is currently working on.

"We're asking that you give us what we're worth," said Antoquie Forney, another solid waste employee.

However, it would be a hefty tab with some 8,000 employees asking for a raise. City staff will likely review the request.

Since the pleas came during a public forum, Charlotte City Councilmembers did not respond to the speakers.