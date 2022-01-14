Charlotte Convention Center poised for big turnaround in 2022

From ticketed consumer shows, smaller meetings, tradeshows, and etc. the Charlotte Regional Visitor's Authority says they're optimistic this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After major setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly $127 million in expansions, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority says it has been able to find a new date for every event that wanted to reschedule at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Businesses around the convention center, like Jinya Ramen Bar, say this is a step in the right direction. Jinya Ramen Bar has been open for a little over four months.

"We sell authentic Japanese ramen and we wanted to bring something new to the area," said owner Jahzmin French.

French said COVID-19 has drastically impacted the amount of foot traffic in Uptown, but she's hoping the newly modeled convention center will change things for the better.

"People have been sent home for safety precautions, they’re doing hybrid working three times a week, and some people are gone because they are not feeling great," French said. "Events from the convention center could have a tremendous impact."

The CRVA said January through June has more than 60 events booked so far. The group says its prime convention months, March through May, and then October and November, are generally full, too. The only question remaining is the turnout for those events.

"We welcome any growth in the area," French said. "That's what drove us to Charlotte so to see that activate is exciting."

The CRVA says it is excited about the economic impact this could have on the Charlotte area and they're still operating under extensive health and safety protocols. The CRVA is working closely with clients to provide safety for both employees and guests.

