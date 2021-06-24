Charlotte Douglas raising parking rates next month

This is the first parking rate increase at Charlotte Douglas since September 2016. The money will go toward recent parking deck upgrades.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport announced Thursday it will be raising parking rates for all lots and decks starting in July.

Airport officials said in a press release the rate increases will help pay for recent enhancements to parking areas at Charlotte Douglas. The new rates will take effect on July 6. Curbside valet parking won't be affected with the price staying $35.

Hourly deck parking will go up from $20 to $24, the Express Deck will increase from $14 to $16, and daily parking goes up from $10 to $12. Long-term lots are up as well, going from $7 to $10 under the new rates.

This is the first parking rate increase at Charlotte Douglas since September 2016 for long-term lots. Hourly and daily decks haven't changed since 2014, according to the airport.

Charlotte Douglas launched its new parking system in 2020 to modernize customers' experience. The system includes license plate recognition enabling a paperless payment system and real-time parking availability.

