EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

Citing the global economy, Arrival seeks to cut spending by 30%, affecting jobs in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process.

This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending, which has impacted jobs in its Charlotte facilities. Arrival spokesperson Rana Khatun confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that, in Charlotte, "35 jobs have been impacted, across all departments".

Arrival expanded its operations to the Charlotte area in 2020, making Charlotte its North American headquarters. The company subsequently expanded operations around Charlotte again in March 2021 and last December, ultimately establishing three facilities around the Charlotte area.

No further details are available about the timing of the layoffs since Arrival is "still in the consultation period in some countries ... " Khatun said in a statement. However, in July's Press release, Arrival states that they will be providing a "business strategy update...on 11th August 2022."

As Charlotte waits for more information about Arrival's downsizing plans, Khatun reiterated to WCNC Charlotte "the U.S. and Charlotte remain a key market to us and we want to reaffirm our commitment to launching and producing our vehicles there".

