Charlotte homeowner turns to WCNC Charlotte after complaints about stormwater runoff go ignored

An east Charlotte resident reached out to WCNC Charlotte after he said he was ignored by a new builder about complaints on drainage issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte homeowner reached out to WCNC Charlotte after he said he was getting the runaround from a new builder in the neighborhood.

Tom Osiecki said the problem is stormwater running off from the new homes’ drop spouts and through his and his neighbor’s property.

“It was clearly not just impacting us, but impacting the lake," he said.

Osiecki, who bought the house on Lake Mist in 1990, said the new development replaced a dairy farm when stormwater runoff was not an issue.

“It was all grass so it went in the ground," Osiecki said. "So once they came in and hardened the surface, that was part of the problem.”

Osiecki asked the builder about remedying concerns about drainage.

“Their response to that was, ‘It's not our problem,'" he recalled.

In response to WCNC Charlotte's inquiry about the builder, a spokesperson from Mecklenburg County said Code Enforcement had not issued any stop-work orders. However, there were other construction projects with holds in the system from partner agencies like City Engineering and City Storm Water.

Osiecki said a week after WCNC Charlotte's initial inquiry, the builder reached out to him and his neighbor and offered a proposal.

“He’s going to put the drainage and take it to the main drain at the end (of the street) so, he’s coming around," Osiecki said.

While the end result has yet to be seen, Osiecki said he was happy with the builder and site manager’s proposal and is looking forward to knowing his new neighbors.