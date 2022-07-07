'They're basically thieves' | Homeowners warn against 'storm chasers' looking to capitalize on weather damage

You've probably heard stories about people giving money to contractors that either up and quit, do shoddy work or both. The BBB calls them 'storm chasers.'

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — Kent Honea and his wife built their dream home in Jackson County, North Carolina a little over two years ago. And they saved enough money to hire a general contractor to finish the basement last year.

"We were gonna do about $20,000 worth of work, which is what we agreed on," Honea said. "So we gave him a deposit for $8500."

Honea said about two months in, the contractor asked for more money.

"Not a whole lot was getting done and we paid him $12,000. The work basically stopped," he said.

You've probably heard stories about people throwing away their hard-earned money to contractors that either up and quit, do shoddy work or both.

Then if you add unexpected weather damage, homeowners get desperate, and that has the making of a disaster of another kind.

Tom Bartholomy at the Better Business Bureau calls them 'storm chasers.'

"They seem really convenient," Bartholomy explained. "'Oh, I've got the limb on my house and this guy is here willing to take care of it.' They're in the business of taking a deposit from you and not coming back to do any work. They're basically thieves."

As for Kent Honea, after weeks of not getting a response, nor his money back from the contractor, he filed in small claims court and won a $9,000 judgment. However, he has yet to see a dollar from it.

"People think it'll never happen to you, but then it does," Honea warned. "But, you know, everything happens for a reason. And we've got a great contractor. Now he's almost finished with the basement. Yeah, he did more work in two days than the other guy did in six months."

Honea said he's filed complaints with the North Carolina Attorney General's Office, the BBB and the Contractors Association. He also said since he posted complaints on social media, several people came forward and shared similar experiences with the *same company.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the original contractor, but calls have not been returned. However, looking at his website, it appears he is still conducting business.

