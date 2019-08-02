CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders are applauding the decision by SunTrust and BB&T to merge and move its banking headquarters to the Queen City.

"We are just overly thrilled that this is happening," said Councilman Tariq Bokhari.

In the private sector, Bokhari works with Carolina Fintech Hub, which promotes inventive ways to merge technology and banking. He said the merger and second banking headquarters in the city will mean a wide variety of jobs for Charlotte.

"There's already a presence here. With both companies," Bokhari said. "I think you'll see them continue to build that. And I think they'll be the new market jobs we're looking for to catapult toward that upward mobility."

Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield expects the merger to have far-reaching impacts.

"When you look at this type of merger and headquarters coming in, this is going to benefit in home purchase sales and small business creation," Mayfield said. "The entire region, not just Charlotte."

Bokhari and Mayfield will appear on NBC Charlotte's FlashPOINT this Sunday at 11 a.m.