Charlotte, Mecklenburg County celebrates 2022 business boom

City and county officials approved millions of dollars in business grants to companies expanding operations in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As 2022 comes to an end, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are celebrating a boom in business from the past year.

From major manufacturers to the Atlantic Coast Conference, or ACC, several companies announced this year that they’re investing in Charlotte.

County and city leaders are pointing to the millions of dollars in business grants as a big reason for the growth.

The announcement of the ACC moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Uptown Charlotte created a lot of buzz earlier in 2022.

"This is a great economic catalyst for our region as a sports mecca, especially a great boost for our hospitality industry,” Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said after voting to approve the grant in November.

The Conference is receiving more than $80,000 in county and city grants over the next several years in the form of property tax reimbursements for its new HQ.

County commissioner Pat Cotham recently called the investment priceless.

“This is the kind of advertising you can't afford to buy,” she told WCNC Charlotte.

Charlotte’s 2022 business boom also included machinery manufacturers Bosch Rexroth and HTL Perma, USA. The grant recipients are expanding operations in the Queen City, creating dozens of new jobs and building new facilities.

The county is reporting that it attracted two new companies to the area and kept six companies from leaving thanks to the business investment grants. The total amount given to businesses will be more than $7 million over several years.

The investments retain 525 jobs, according to the county, and create 540 new jobs. The county estimates $290 million will be invested in the county over the next four years thanks to these business moves.