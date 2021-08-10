CMPD bodycam audits flag hundreds of 'concerns'

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department supervisors and internal auditors randomly review videos from every officer who uses a body camera monthly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department records show body camera audits have raised nearly 2,500 "concerns" about officer behavior, tactics and more in recent years, but despite those recorded red flags, CMPD data suggests officer behavior is improving as a result of the random monthly audits.

"I think we've improved a lot," CMPD Professional Standards Division Capt. Michael Harris told WCNC Charlotte.

Taxpayers spent millions of dollars buying body cameras to increase transparency and hold police accountable. With that in mind, supervisors randomly review video from each officer every month as part of what Harris calls an "aggressive" oversight program. He said CMPD's Professional Standards Division adds another layer of review by randomly pulling and watching additional body camera footage connected to felony arrests, searches and more. The end result is 1,300 to 1,400 audited videos and more than 200 hours of footage reviewed every month, according to CMPD.

"We use it as a change agent for the department," Harris said.

Internal records show audits have flagged more than 400 concerns related to tactics and safety in recent years, more than 60 related to language, at least 50 for courtesy, another 40-plus for driving and a handful for use of force.

"Everyone slips up from time to time, but how we treat people, how we speak to people are paramount to our philosophy and our mission," he said.

Harris said CMPD "monitors" repeat offenders, including officers with three concerns in as many months. However, he said most problems are addressed, not by formal discipline, but rather training and counseling.

"We use it as an opportunity for a supervisor to sit down with an officer," Harris said. "When you counsel somebody, they usually don't do it again."

In addition to "concerns" about officer behavior and tactics, records identify hundreds of failures to activate cameras and hit record.

"That's where transparency lies," Harris said. "That's one of the biggest issues for me ... If we get that under control, which I think we are, I think we have a better chance of recording more encounters with the community."

Records show, whether intentional or unintentional, officers have failed to either keep their cameras on or failed to hit record when dispatched or interacting with the public at least once a day, on average, in recent years.

"I would rather not have one at all, but considering how many videos we record every day, it's not that bad," Harris said of the number of activation and recording "concerns."

CMPD also tracks "concerns" related to non-police electronic devices, tobacco use, uniform, law application and obscured recording.

Records show CMPD's North Division has accounted for more than 250 "concerns" (more than 12% of all concerns) from 2019 through June 2020, followed by University City and Metro.

Despite the audit findings, the data shows an overall decline in "concerns" since 2019.

"The ultimate goal is for us to go from here to here and improve on that journey and the only way we can do that is to really look at the audits and take accountability and responsibility for what's happened," Harris said.

He said, as more proof of CMPD's commitment, the agency has increased its staff that reviews and analyzes body camera data from two to five employees in recent years. Harris considers CMPD a national leader when it comes to oversight.

"As an agency, we really, really, really put a lot of effort, a lot of determination and a lot of accountability in place when it comes to the body-worn camera program," he said.

Citizens aren't the only ones benefiting. Former FBI agent, federal prosecutor and author M. Quentin Williams said body camera videos often help police more than hurt them, especially when they use force.

"Some folks believe that 90% exculpates the officers," Williams said. "So, it actually helps the officers."

Harris said CMPD doesn't just review the videos to uncover when officers make mistakes. He said the agency also reviews the videos to highlight when officers go above and beyond in their duties.