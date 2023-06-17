Clinic offering E.D. care says 'unforeseen events' led to closure, offers advice for patients to get money back

Oak Valley Medical Clinic is offering a new message to patients who say they're out of thousands of dollars following the clinic's sudden closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte men's clinic is providing new advice to clients, after its sudden closure left some viewers asking, 'Where's the Money?'

Hank Rivers said he was about four weeks into treatment at Oak Valley Medical Clinic when he arrived at his appointment to find the doors locked.

"I didn’t know that places would do that to that many people," Rivers said.

He said he's now out of nearly $5,000.

The clinic offers care for erectile dysfunction with the company paying to advertise on shows like Charlotte Today in the past year.

After an investigation by WCNC Charlotte, the company updated its website to include guidance for patients on the sudden closure.

It says, "Due to unforeseen events, we were forced to close our clinic and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

It goes on to encourage patients and those mid-treatment to "Please contact your finance company and request your plan be reversed for treatments not received," if you secured financing via a third party.

Also, "If you paid via credit card, you may request a chargeback for services not rendered and we will not refute your financial institution."

“The sooner you take action, the better," Tom Bartholomy, President of the Better Business Bureau of the Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, said.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

His organization is investigating the incident.

“If you've paid for services in advance that you have not received, then you're owed that money and that's what we're going to be pursuing on behalf of those consumers," Bartholomy said.

He encouraged those affected to file a formal complaint with the BBB.

“It’s gon’ be interesting to see," Rivers said, "We may not recover any of our funds."

For more tips on what to do if a business you've bought services from shuts down before you receive them, click here to visit the BBB online.