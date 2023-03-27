Charlotte city leaders moving forward with $13.5 billion transportation plan

Leaders acknowledge problems with plan and CATS turmoil are stumbling blocks

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is holding a meeting Monday for residents to offer feedback on the LYNX Silver line expansion.

The meeting will be held at the Independence Regional Library on Conference Drive. This is part of the CATS system that looks at the alignment of the Village Lake, Woodberry Forest stops on the line’s proposed expansion. This is despite some elected leaders' concerns about CATS' previous leadership.

“We have a transit system that is in crisis, and has failed us over and over again, is something that we cannot soft pedal, or overlook, we can only deal with it with a lot of sunshine and a lot of accountability," Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman said.

Despite these concerns, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders continue to support the city’s $13.5 billion transportation plan.

The plan relies on a one-cent sales tax referendum, which first requires approval of the Republican-led general assembly in Raleigh.

State lawmakers have expressed doubts over the plan, which includes miles of rapid transit corridors like bussing, a greenway system, a bicycle network, and light rail, mainly the expansion of the silver line.

Just last week cats spoke of three derailments in the last year and a lack of inspections for more than a two-year period. Leaders said problems with the CATS system must be addressed. This is something that Councilmember Tariq Bokhari recently spoke of.

"On one side of the coin, I have deep concerns about how we got here," Bokhari said. "On the other side, I’m not that surprised because this has been a story a long time in the making. We had a real big leadership issue in cats that we're now just trying to recover from."

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts