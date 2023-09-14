Charlotte startup aims to supply high fashion for a fraction of the cost

Instead of charging up credit cards and taking up room in your closet for the latest trends, you can pick your outfit on an as-needed basis and save money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Charlotte-based Cloud Closet, Megan Ames, described her new company as a digital closet.

"So you just browse the website, select your outfit," Ames said. "Choose your rental duration - four, seven, or 10 days that you can rent for. It's easy to plan around your social schedule."

Ames recognized that dressing for special occasions can be expensive.

"You can save money because you're getting really high-end dresses that retail for $200-300, things that you only wear once," the entrepreneur said. "But you can rent them per day with us, so it just makes it more affordable to access top-tier brands at a per-day rental price."

Ames, who had used many rental clothing companies before, said she liked a little bit of what each company had to offer.

"I've taken that and run with it and made something better that's local," she said. "It just makes it easy to rent as you go. It's not like a subscription."

No rental costs more than $10 per day. Many items on the website retail for the $300 range.

You can schedule up to 90 days in advance. Once you place your order, pick up and drop off are free at Thrift Pony in Plaza Midwood.

Local delivery is also available within the I-485 loop for $5.99.