Charlotte Starbucks employees will rally to unionize

Workers at the Starbucks along North Tryon Street in University City are expected to hold a rally Monday as they attempt to unionize.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Workers at a Charlotte Starbucks are rallying to unionize with a demonstration planned for Monday afternoon.

Employees at the Starbucks located at 9335 North Tryon Street are expected to hold a rally around 4 p.m. Monday.

Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston tweeted his support for the workers, saying he was "proud to be in solidarity" with Starbucks workers who are trying to form a union. Winston said those who support the employees can order under the name "Union Yes" at the store.

Rep. Terry Brown Jr., a member of the North Carolina House who represents part of Mecklenburg County, replied to Winston with a photo and said he'd been to the store.

Proud to be in solidarity with @Starbucks employees who are rallying to unionize at the location at 9335 N. Tryon St. You can support them today by going and ordering under the name “Union Yes” and leaving your barista a handsome tip #InSolidarity @starbucksunion pic.twitter.com/UlKlCelQgQ — Braxton Winston (He/Him) (@BraxtonWinston) April 4, 2022

A Starbucks spokesperson issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte in response to the planned rally:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed.”

Employees at a Starbucks in Knoxville, Tennessee, voted to join Workers United last month, paving the way to become the first store in the Southeast and the state to unionize.

Starbucks stores across the country have seen employees attempt to unionize with nearly 200 stores petitioning for union elections, according to NPR. At least 10 stores, including the Knoxville location, have voted to join Workers United.

Employees want higher wages, changes to the company's scheduling system and fundamental changes to how Starbucks handles tips in stores. Starbucks announced it would raise pay to at least $15 and up to $23 per hour in response to Buffalo, New York, stores trying to form a union.

The group, Starbucks Workers United, has filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board seeking union votes.