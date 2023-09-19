Chick-fil-A to open new $58 million distribution center in Kannapolis

Chick-fil-A's new distribution center will create more than 85 jobs paying an average of $58,000 per year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Chick-fil-A plans to open a new distribution center in Kannapolis that will bring dozens of jobs to Rowan County as part of a $58.3 million investment, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The new distribution center will serve around 100 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Charlotte area. Chick-fil-A Supply currently operates four distribution centers, including a 180,000-square-foot facility in Mebane, North Carolina. The Rowan County facility will create more than 85 jobs, Cooper said.

"Chick-fil-A's expansion is good for Kannapolis along with Rowan and surrounding counties," Cooper said. "We appreciate their vote of confidence in North Carolina and the strength of our workforce and infrastructure."

The One North Carolina Fund will provide Chick-fil-A Supply $20,000 for building the distribution facility. To qualify for the grant money, the company must meet job creation and capital investment targets. Chick-fil-A must create 82 jobs to receive the funding, which will be paid once it meets the criteria. The company will not be paid any money upfront.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

The Kannapolis Chick-fil-A distribution center will have job openings for drivers, managers, office staff and warehouse personnel, the company announced Tuesday. The average annual salary for these positions is $58,574, which is about $8,000 more than the average wage in Rowan County.

"We're delighted to welcome Chick-fil-A to Rowan County," North Carolina Sen. Paul Newton said. "These new jobs and investments will be great additions to our community and it's part of our mission to help them grow."

Known for its chicken sandwich and waffle fries, Chick-fil-A has boomed to one of the biggest fast food restaurant chains in the U.S. with locations popping up all over the country, including the Carolinas. Chick-fil-A opened its first location in Atlanta in 1967.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart