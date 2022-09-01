The push to pay childcare workers more in Mecklenburg County

Teachers say they aren't getting paid well. And the business model means facilities struggle to stay open, while parents struggle to afford the care.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic taught us all the importance of childcare and the problems with what many call a broken system.

Teachers say they aren't getting paid well, and the business model means facilities struggle to stay open while parents struggle to afford the care in the first place.

A statewide program is working to change that.

The "workforce behind the workforce" is the childcare workers who care for your kids each day. But many are getting out of the business, and a program called "Wages" is working to change that. The question though is, "is it enough?"

Teresa Watkins is trying to get her classroom ready to welcome little ones once again.

“I’ve been a preschool teacher 20 years,” Watkins said as she rearranged chairs and organized school supplies the week before school was to start.

She loves just about everything about her job at The Learning Collaborative in Grier Heights.

“I do it because I love doing it because it’s a passion," Watkins said.

The one thing she doesn’t love? The pay.

“We’re low paid, we don’t make a lot of money and that’s one reason you see teachers leaving this field because they don’t make the money,” the veteran said.

There is some help. The Wages program is sort of like a bonus for childcare workers who educate kids from birth to five years old. It’s state money meant to motivate childcare workers to stay in the business.

“Wages are like Christmas day for me," Watkins said. "I open the package, get the checkout and I’m running to the bank to put it in so I can buy things for my classroom.”

Jake House runs Mecklenburg County’s Smart Start, the local agency that distributes the Wages money. Last year they supported 600 area teachers, paying out an average of $2,300 to each.

The turnover rate of Mecklenburg County wage recipients is just 16% compared to 31% before the Wages program started. But House is clear, the program is not enough.

“Wages is a band-aid, make no mistake about it. It is a band-aid solution," House said. “It’s a great benefit but I would like nothing more than to see Wages be extinct, it shouldn’t exist."

House said society needs to value childcare workers to the point that they’re paid what they deserve and a supplement isn’t necessary. Still, Watkins is grateful.

“It’s a help, something that comes from somebody that says hey we care, we care about what you’re doing,” she said.

There are hundreds more teachers across our area that qualify for this additional money.

The early childcare teachers simply apply for the wages program and anyone making $23 an hour or less is eligible.

