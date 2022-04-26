CMS Board to vote on pay raise for teachers

If approved by Mecklenburg County Commissioners would provide a pay raise for teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday evening Hugh Hattabaugh will assume a familiar role of leading the second-largest school district in the state on an interim basis when he presides over a meeting in which board members will vote on a budget that his predecessor Ernest Winston proposed.

If approved by Mecklenburg County Commissioners would provide a pay raise for teachers.

CMS Central office is proposing a salary increase of up to 2.7% for staff and principals. The District said that would cost about $33.9 million.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



The board knows that teacher retention is a big concern for a district that saw more than a thousand employees leave or retire since the start of the school year and say the goal is to make the jobs as appealing as possible.

"As we go through this, clearly, pay is a significant component of evaluating whether people are going to take positions, stay in positions," board member Sean Strain said last month.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts